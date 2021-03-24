Suriname creditors won't trigger default on foreign debt bonds, want more data access

Adds details

NEW YORK, March 24 (Reuters) - A group of Suriname's creditors said on Wednesday it will not yet trigger a default on the country's foreign debt bonds but criticized the government for a lack of progress in negotiations and placed conditions on further extensions.

The creditor committee said that even though it declined to

recommend triggering a default, it needs access to the South American country's data and economic projections to consider supporting a new bond payment deferral.

"Suriname has yet to live up to its commitment, particularly with respect to engagement with the Committee, disclosure of information, and seeking the Committee’s input on macroeconomic

assumptions under a planned IMF-supported program," the creditors said in a statement.

An agreement reached with creditors last year gave Suriname until March 24 to secure a staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund to buy it extra time to make its payments.

Suriname said last week it wanted to defer all interest payments on its 2023 and 2026 notes to May 10 while it works to secure a deal with the IMF. The Fund's staff conducted an official virtual mission that ended on Feb. 9.

The creditor committee, which includes Franklin Templeton Investment Management, Eaton Vance Management, Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co, and Greylock Capital Management, said it would also like projections for potential oil and gas proceeds to be provided.

A government spokesman said he would comment on the statement later in the day.

Suriname's two dollar-denominated bonds SR209584778=, SR150899907= were little changed in price on Wednesday at about 68 and 66 cents on the dollar respectively, according to Refinitiv data. They have a combined principal of about $675 million.

(Reporting by Marc Jones and Tom Arnold in London, Ank Kuipers in Paramaribo and Rodrigo Campos in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Macfie)

