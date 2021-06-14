Suriname creditors trigger default clause -statement

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - A majority of Suriname bondholders have triggered a default clause on the South American country's 2023 and 2026 notes, a creditor committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

Suriname has "failed to negotiate in good faith the terms of the debt restructuring," the committee said.

Suriname requested earlier this month a 70% nominal haircut on its debt to external commercial creditors and a 30% cut on its debt to official creditors. The country has $675 million in outstanding bonds.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

