Suriname completes bond restructuring

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Suriname completed the restructuring of its international bonds, the government announced on Wednesday.

Two eurobonds, a 2026 with a 9.25% rate and a 2023 with a 12.875% coupon, were exchanged for a new bond and a value-recovery instrument (VRI) linked to oil revenues.

The new $660 million bond "represents a 29% principal haircut on original face value and accumulated past due interest," the government said.

It has a 10-year maturity and a coupon of 7.95%, but only 4.95% will be paid in cash during the first two years, while the rest will be capitalized.

The VRI is set to guarantee at least $100 million in oil royalty revenues from an offshore reserve known as Block 58, after which 30% of royalties will go to holders until they "are compensated for the haircut they consented to," according to the government.

The first coupon payment is due on Jan. 15, 2024, and no principal payment is due for three years.

Suriname last month had announced that its private creditors had consented to the government's offer to exchange $675 million of dollar bonds for new notes.

(Reporting by Ank Kuipers and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Mark Porter)

