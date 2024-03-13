News & Insights

US Markets

Suriname, China have come to "good agreement" on debt-Suriname minister

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

March 13, 2024 — 01:11 pm EDT

Written by Ank Kuipers for Reuters ->

By Ank Kuipers

PARAMARIBO, March 13 (Reuters) - Suriname and China have come to a "good agreement" to rework $483 million in debt and the countries will ink the deal when Suriname's president visits Beijing in April, the South American country's foreign minister Albert Ramdin said on Wednesday.

Within the $483 million debt, some $125 million is in arrears, according to the Suriname Debt Management Office.

The countries will hold "the formal signing of the restructuring during President (Chan) Santokhi's visit," Ramdin told Reuters during an interview in Paramaribo.

"The Chinese debt is no longer an issue in terms of, say, the international assessment of Suriname, neither with IMF nor with other donors, because it is clear that China is already ready to sign that agreement. It remains a formality," he said. "I think we've come to a good agreement."

(Reporting by Ank Kuipers Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb and Rodrigo Campos)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.