Suriname, China have come to "good agreement" on debt-Suriname minister

By Ank Kuipers

PARAMARIBO, March 13 (Reuters) - Suriname and China have come to a "good agreement" to rework $483 million in debt and the countries will ink the deal when Suriname's president visits Beijing in April, the South American country's foreign minister Albert Ramdin said on Wednesday.

Within the $483 million debt, some $125 million is in arrears, according to the Suriname Debt Management Office.

The countries will hold "the formal signing of the restructuring during President (Chan) Santokhi's visit," Ramdin told Reuters during an interview in Paramaribo.

"The Chinese debt is no longer an issue in terms of, say, the international assessment of Suriname, neither with IMF nor with other donors, because it is clear that China is already ready to sign that agreement. It remains a formality," he said. "I think we've come to a good agreement."

(Reporting by Ank Kuipers Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb and Rodrigo Campos)

