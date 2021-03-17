Suriname asks creditors to extend payment deferral to May 10

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Suriname has asked its creditors for an extension of a payment deferral on its 2023 and 2026 notes, according to a government statement.

An agreement reached with creditors last year gave the country until March 24 to secure a staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund to buy it extra time to make its payments.

"There is a probability that the staff-level agreement will not be reached prior to March 24, 2021, in which case the Republic will work towards reaching a staff-level agreement in the following weeks," the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Launching the request for an extension to its creditors shortly after the statement, Suriname said it wanted to defer all interest payments on its 2023 and 2026 notes to May 10.

The IMF staff conducted an official virtual mission between Jan. 25 and Feb. 9, the government said.

Suriname's 2026 bond SR150899907= fell over 2 cents on Wednesday to 65.7 cents on the dollar, according to Refinitiv data. It traded as high as 68 cents earlier this month, the highest level in a year.

The 2023 note 86886PAB8= was unchanged in price at 68 cents.

The two notes have an outstanding principal totaling $675 million.

