Surging Transaction Volumes Drive Double-Digit Gains for Cardano

What happened

Among the top movers in the cryptocurrency market today is popular proof-of-stake project Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA). As of 12:30 p.m. ET, this top 10 token by market capitalization had surged 10.1% higher, as investors price in impressive activity data across the Cardano network.

According to recent on-chain data tracking decentralized applications on Cardano, significant spikes have been seen in transaction volumes among a number of lending, gaming, marketplace, and non-fungible token (NFT) applications. Volume increases of more than 90% were seen in Cardano's top five best-performing decentralized applications over the past five days.

So what

Surging interest in Layer 1 networks such as Cardano that support decentralized applications is clearly taking hold in the new year. Interest in NFTs has taken off with the recent airdrop of Bonk, which has positively affected rival Solana as well. That said, it's a rising tide lifting most boats in the crypto world today.

Other factors tied to the macroeconomic environment also appear to be playing into investor sentiment today. Recent economic reports point to the idea that inflation could be cooling, which could mean an end to monetary policy tightening sooner rather than later. If that's the case, higher-risk asset classes such as crypto could see a big boost in the coming year. With a fresh calendar year, many investors appear to be taking this positive stance right now.

Now what

The extent to which this rally can be sustained remains to be seen. After all, the macro indicators investors are relying upon could revert, as they have over the past year. Accordingly, like with various bear market rallies last year, some amount of caution is likely warranted here.

That said, the fact that Cardano is seeing such significant volume growth among key decentralized applications makes this project worth a look. If crypto investors start associating transaction volumes and activity to future growth prospects, this rally could have some potential to be sustained.

10 stocks we like better than Cardano

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cardano wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Chris MacDonald has positions in Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cardano and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.