Surging Retail Stocks to Buy for the Holiday Season

On today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks, Ben Rains looks at two highly-ranked retail industry and consumer spending stocks that could be worth considering during the holiday season. Both companies also appear to be longer-term investment candidates for the coronavirus economy and beyond.

The Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq all surged through early afternoon trading Monday. The positivity seems to stem from reports that suggest President Trump’s health condition is improving after he tested positive for the coronavirus late last week.

The big moves up and down have become commonplace over the last month as volatility returns heading into the election, which is only four weeks away. Wall Street also continues to assess how to price in what might be next on the coronavirus front as we head deeper into the fall.

Despite the unknowns, the market still posted its best two-quarter climb since 2009 after the coronavirus ended the historic bull run in March. Overall, the S&P 500 is up over 50% off its low and it just jumped back above its 50-day moving average, after it fell below the threshold to end the week.

Even non-technical investors might want to watch for how the proxy index for the broader economy interacts with its 50 and 200-day moving averages, as analysts project it could chop around this range for a while.

Looking ahead, Wall Street wants to continue to see signs of recovery. Even though last week’s jobs data showcased a slowdown in jobs creation, the overall unemployment rate fell to 7.9%, as 11.4 million jobs have been added since the major layoffs back in March and April. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 earnings outlook continues to improve for the third quarter and beyond (also read: Previewing the Q3 Earnings Season).

And of course, investors must always remember that the Fed’s decision to keep its interest rate near zero through at least 2023 should help support stocks as Wall Street chases returns. Therefore, investors with a longer-term outlook might want to consider adding stocks in the fourth quarter because timing the market is extremely difficult.

Domino's Pizza DPZ has been one of the standout restaurant stocks over the last five years. The pizza chain has expanded its digital ordering offerings for years, as part of a broader industry trend that includes the likes of Starbucks SBUX, Chipotle CMG, and others. DPZ is set to release Q3 results on Thursday, October 8 and it might be worth considering for its ability to grow during the worst of economic conditions.

The next stock we look at is Best Buy BBY, which has benefitted from the remote work and schooling world. The consumer electronics firm’s ability to expand during these tough times has showcased its power to fight back against Amazon AMZN and stay competitive against Target TGT, Walmart WMT, and others.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.