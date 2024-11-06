Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Omnicell (OMCL) Stock

Omnicell (OMCL) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this Omnicell Inc. Should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Omnicell, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.52 per share, which is a change of +57.58% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for Omnicell compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 18.57%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $1.55 per share represents a change of -18.85% from the year-ago number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, two estimates have moved up for Omnicell versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 14.51% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Omnicell earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on Omnicell because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 15.7% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

