Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Latham Group (SWIM) Stock

Latham Group (SWIM) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this swimming pool maker, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Latham Group, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.07 per share, which is a change of +40% from the year-ago reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Latham Group has increased 25% over the last 30 days, as two estimates have gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.13 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +750% from the prior-year number.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Latham Group, with three estimates moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 83.33%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Latham Group earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Latham Group have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 61.8% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Zacks Investment Research

