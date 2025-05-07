Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Frontdoor (FTDR) Stock

Investors might want to bet on Frontdoor (FTDR), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this home services provider reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Frontdoor, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $1.35 per share, which is a change of +6.3% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Frontdoor has increased 11.09% because three estimates have moved higher while one has gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $3.29 per share for the full year, which represents a change of -1.79% from the prior-year number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, three estimates have moved up for Frontdoor versus one negative revision. This has pushed the consensus estimate 8.49% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Frontdoor currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Frontdoor shares have added 43.1% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

