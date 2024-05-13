Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Virtu Financial (VIRT) Stock

Investors might want to bet on Virtu Financial (VIRT), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this high-speed trading company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Virtu Financial, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.61 per share, which is a change of +64.86% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, four estimates have moved higher for Virtu Financial compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 17.21%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $2.34 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +27.17% from the prior-year number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Virtu Financial. Over the past month, four estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 15.01%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Virtu Financial earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Virtu Financial shares have added 9.2% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

