Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for TowneBank (TOWN) Stock

Investors might want to bet on TowneBank (TOWN), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this community bank reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For TowneBank, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.48 per share for the current quarter represents a change of -26.15% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TowneBank has increased 18.75% because two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $2.19 per share, representing a year-over-year change of -16.41%.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for TowneBank. Over the past month, two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 7.88%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, TowneBank currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on TowneBank because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 8.5% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

