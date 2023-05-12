Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Open Lending (LPRO) Stock

Open Lending (LPRO) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Open Lending, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.08 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of -55.56%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Open Lending has increased 6.38% over the last 30 days, as two estimates have gone higher while two have gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.34 per share for the full year, which represents a change of -35.85% from the prior-year number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, three estimates have moved up for Open Lending versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 8.07% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Open Lending earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Open Lending have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 41.8% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

