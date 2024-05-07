Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Minerals Technologies (MTX) Stock

Minerals Technologies (MTX) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this maker of mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Minerals Technologies, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $1.61 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +22.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Minerals Technologies has increased 5.25% over the last 30 days, as two estimates have gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $6.29 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +20.73% from the prior-year number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Minerals Technologies. Over the past month, two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 6.53%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Minerals Technologies earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Minerals Technologies have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 6.7% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

