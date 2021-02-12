Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Himax (HIMX) Stock

Himax Tech (HIMX) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this fabless semiconductor company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Himax, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.26 per share, which is a change of +1200% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for Himax compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 146.15%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $1.05 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +250%.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, two estimates have moved up for Himax versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 133.33% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Himax currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Himax have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 76.9% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.