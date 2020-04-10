Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for GigCapital, Inc. (KLR) Stock

GigCapital, Inc. (KLR) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for GigCapital, Inc. As there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.03 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +117.65%.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for GigCapital, Inc. compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 25%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $0.26 per share represents a change of +8.33% from the year-ago number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for GigCapital, Inc. Over the past month, one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 18.18%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped GigCapital, Inc. earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on GigCapital, Inc. because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 13.5% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.