Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Devon Energy (DVN) Stock

Devon Energy (DVN) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this oil and gas exploration company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Devon Energy, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $2.19 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +265% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, five estimates have moved higher for Devon Energy while three have gone lower. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 9.69%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $8.49 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +140.51% from the prior-year number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, eight estimates have moved up for Devon Energy versus one negative revision. This has pushed the consensus estimate 11.59% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Devon Energy earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on Devon Energy because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 9.8% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

