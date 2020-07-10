Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for D.R. Horton (DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton (DHI) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this homebuilder, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For D.R. Horton, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $1.26 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for D.R. Horton has increased 14.94% over the last 30 days, as five estimates have gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $4.88 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +13.75% from the prior-year number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, six estimates have moved up for D.R. Horton versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 5.91% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, D.R. Horton currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

D.R. Horton shares have added 13.7% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

