Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Abercrombie (ANF) Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this teen clothing retailer, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Abercrombie, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $2.71 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +234.57% from the number reported a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie has increased 13.18% over the last 30 days, as five estimates have gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $6.05 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +2320%.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Abercrombie, with five estimates moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 5.46%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Abercrombie currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Abercrombie have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 15.5% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

