Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for First United (FUNC) Stock

Investors might want to bet on First United Corporation (FUNC), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for First United, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.86 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +38.71%.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for First United compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 14.67%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $3.75 per share represents a change of +16.82% from the year-ago number.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for First United, with one estimate moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 13.64%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, First United currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for First United have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 28.1% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

First United Corporation (FUNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

