Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Darling (DAR) Stock

Darling Ingredients (DAR) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this producer of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bionutrients is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Darling Ingredients, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $1.63 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +1,258.3%.

Over the last 30 days, two estimates have moved higher for Darling while one has gone lower. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 34.71%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $5.34 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +685.3%.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Darling. Over the past month, three estimates have moved higher compared to one negative revision, helping the consensus estimate increase 14.16%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Darling earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Darling have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 7.3% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.