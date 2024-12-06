Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Credo Technology Group (CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Credo Technology Group, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.18 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +350%.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Credo Technology Group has increased 1766.67% because two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $0.50 per share represents a change of +455.56% from the year-ago number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, four estimates have moved up for Credo Technology Group versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 766.67% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Credo Technology Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Credo Technology Group have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 49.7% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

