Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB) Stock

Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this community bank, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $1.03 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of -11.97%.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for Bank of NT Butterfield & Son compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 13.19%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $4.40 per share for the full year, which represents a change of -7.76% from the prior-year number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, one estimate has moved up for Bank of NT Butterfield & Son versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 12.82% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on Bank of NT Butterfield & Son because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 9.7% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

