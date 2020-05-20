Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for Luminex (LMNX)

Luminex Corporation LMNX is a producer and marketer of proprietary biological testing technologies that could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.

These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on LMNX’s earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that Luminex could be a solid choice for investors.

Current Quarter Estimates for LMNX

In the past 30 days, two estimates have gone higher for Luminex while none have gone lower in the same time period. The trend has been pretty favorable too, with estimates moving from a loss of 3 cents a share 30 days ago, to earnings of 4 cents today, a significant move.

Current Year Estimates for LMNX

Meanwhile, Luminex’s current year figures are also looking quite promising, with three estimates moving higher in the past month, compared to none lower. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, increasing from 4 cents per share 30 days ago to 17 cents today, a significant increase.

Luminex Corporation Price and Consensus

Bottom Line

The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 7.3% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

