Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for Levi Strauss (LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI is a brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear that could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.

These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on LEVI’s earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that Levi Strauss could be a solid choice for investors.

Current Quarter Estimates for LEVI

In the past 30 days, two estimates have gone higher for Levi Strauss while one has gone lower in the same time period. The trend has been pretty favorable too, with estimates increasing from 10 cents a share 30 days ago, to 16 cents today, a move of 60.0%.

Current Year Estimates for LEVI

Meanwhile, Levi Strauss’ current year figures are also looking quite promising, with four estimates moving higher in the past month, compared to none lower. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, moving from a loss of 24 cents per share 30 days ago to an earnings of 17 cents per share today, a significant move.

Bottom Line

The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 52.5% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

