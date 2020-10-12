Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for ExlService Holdings (EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. EXLS is a leading operations management and analytics company that could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.

These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on EXLS’s earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that ExlService Holdings could be a solid choice for investors.

Current Quarter Estimates for EXLS

In the past 30 days, five estimates have gone higher for ExlService Holdings while none have gone lower in the same time period. The trend has been pretty favorable too, with estimates increasing from 65 cents a share 30 days ago, to 91 cents today, a move of 40%.

Current Year Estimates for EXLS

Meanwhile, ExlService Holdings’s current year figures are also looking quite promising, with five estimates moving higher in the past month, compared to none lower. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, increasing from $2.71 per share 30 days ago to $3.15 per share today, an increase of 16%.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

ExlService Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ExlService Holdings, Inc. Quote

Bottom Line

The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 13.4% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report: In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn more about profiting from the upcoming presidential election. Trillions of dollars will shift into new market sectors after the votes are tallied, and investors could see significant gains. This report reveals specific stocks that could soar: 6 if Trump wins, 6 if Biden wins. Check out the 2020 Election Stock Report >>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.