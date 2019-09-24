Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for Coeur Mining (CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE is well-diversified, growing precious metals producer that could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.



These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on CDE’s earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that Coeur Mining could be a solid choice for investors.



Current Quarter Estimates for CDE



In the past 30 days, two estimates have gone higher for Coeur Mining while none have gone lower in the same time period. The trend has been pretty favorable too, with estimates narrowing from a loss of 3 cents a share 30 days ago, to a loss of 1 cent today, a move of 66.7%.



Current Year Estimates for CDE



Meanwhile, Coeur Mining’s current year figures are also looking quite promising, with two estimates moving higher in the past month, compared to none lower. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, narrowing from a loss of 22 per share 30 days ago to a loss of 20 cents per share today, an increase of 9.1%.



Bottom Line



The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 6% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



