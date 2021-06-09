Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for Actinium (ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ATNM is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.

These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on ATNM’s earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that Actinium could be a solid choice for investors.

Current Quarter Estimates for ATNM

In the past 30 days, one estimate has gone higher for Actinium while none have gone lower in the same time period. The trend has been pretty favorable too, with estimates narrowing from a loss of 33 cents a share 30 days ago, to a loss of 30 cents today, a move of 9.1%.

Current Year Estimates for ATNM

Meanwhile, Actinium’s current year figures are also looking quite promising, with one estimate moving higher in the past month, compared to none lower. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, narrowing from a loss of $1.55 per share 30 days ago to a loss of $1.44 per share today, an increase of 7.1%.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Bottom Line

The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 16.3% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

