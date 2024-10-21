Surging Bond Yields Drag Dow; Nasdaq Reverses Losses

The Dow shed over 344 points on Monday, while the S&P 500 marked a slim loss of its own, as both indexes took a breather from last week's record highs. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq managed to reverse earlier losses to extend its daily win streak to four. Driving negative sentiment was a rising 10-year Treasury yield, as well as the continuation of earnings season, with homebuilding and consumer goods stocks bearing the brunt of today's losses.

5 Things to Know Today

Amid the search for a new Walt Disney (DIS) CEO, the company's board named James Gorman as its new chairman, succeeding Mark Parker. (MarketWatch) The U.S. Department of Education shared the Biden Administration will be extending the pause on student loan payments by at least six months for those in the SAVE program. (CNBC) Merger buzz shaking up 2 healthcare stocks. Warby Parker stock receives analyst praise. Tesla stock options pop before earnings.

Oil Carves Out Modest Gains After Rough Week

On the back of last week's lowered benchmark lending rates in China, oil recovered some of these losses today. November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $1.34, or 1.9%, to settle at $70.56 per barrel for the session.

Cooling off from last week's notable performance, gold futures logged a more modest win for the session. Amid rising Treasury yields and U.S. dollar, gold for December delivery added 0.3% to trade at $2,738.90 at last check.

