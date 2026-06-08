Is Surging AI Demand Driving Lumentum's Stronger Q4 Guidance?

Lumentum Holdings’ LITE growth outlook is strengthening as surging AI infrastructure demand continues to drive revenue expansion, margin improvement and long-term business opportunities. The company raised its fiscal fourth-quarter guidance amid accelerating demand across cloud networking, optical interconnect and hyperscale data center infrastructure markets. Lumentum expects fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues between $960 million and $1.01 billion, driven by strong momentum in cloud transceivers, laser chips and scale-across networking products.



Lumentum’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 performance highlighted the strength of this trend, with revenues surging 90% year over year to a record $808.4 million. Management emphasized that hyperscalers are increasingly deploying distributed AI data center architectures that require high-bandwidth optical synchronization across multiple facilities. This shift is driving strong demand for the company’s pump lasers, wavelength-selectable switches and narrow linewidth laser assemblies.



LITE is also benefiting from robust adoption of AI-related laser chips and cloud transceivers. Record EML laser chip shipments, rapid growth in 200-gig EML revenues and the upcoming ramp of 1.6T transceivers are strengthening the company’s competitive positioning in next-generation AI infrastructure markets. Importantly, management noted that several critical optical components remain effectively sold out for the foreseeable future, reflecting strong underlying demand conditions.



Lumentum is simultaneously expanding manufacturing capacity to support long-term growth. Its recently acquired indium phosphide fab in North Carolina is expected to provide years of additional production capability for AI networking applications. Coupled with improving product mix and operating leverage, these investments are enhancing profitability and reinforcing Lumentum’s long-term growth potential.

Lumentum’s Competitors Gain Momentum From AI Demand

Marvell Technology MRVL is gaining momentum from rising AI infrastructure demand, making MRVL a strong competitor to Lumentum in AI networking. MRVL is benefiting from strong demand for optical interconnects, custom silicon and switching solutions used in hyperscale AI clusters. The company’s scale-out, scale-up and scale-across networking technologies, along with its NVIDIA partnership in silicon photonics and AI infrastructure, strengthen its competitive position. However, rising R&D spending and intense competition remain key challenges for MRVL.



Coherent Corp. COHR continues to gain momentum from rising AI infrastructure demand, emerging as a key rival to Lumentum in optical networking and photonics. COHR is seeing strong growth in 800G and 1.6T transceivers, optical circuit switches (OCS) and co-packaged optics (CPO), supported by rising AI data center demand and its NVIDIA partnership. The company also benefits from its 6-inch indium phosphide production capability, which improves yields and expands capacity. Yet, supply constraints and high capital spending remain challenges for COHR.

LITE’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Lumentum’s shares have surged 134.3% year to date, significantly outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 16.2% gain and the Zacks Communication – Components industry’s 105.9% rise.

LITE’s Price Performance



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LITE trades at a premium with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 50.48X compared with the industry's 49.65X. LITE carries a Value Score of F.

LITE’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LITE’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $8.21 per share, up 0.7% over the past 30 days and reflecting remarkable growth of 298.54% year over year.



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Lumentum flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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