Surgical Science Sweden AB (OM:SUS) Price Target Decreased by 10.79% to 63.24

The average one-year price target for Surgical Science Sweden AB (OM:SUS) has been revised to 63,24 kr / share. This is a decrease of 10.79% from the prior estimate of 70,89 kr dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40,40 kr to a high of 92,40 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 93.39% from the latest reported closing price of 32,70 kr / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surgical Science Sweden AB. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUS is 0.08%, an increase of 16.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 75.42% to 1,069K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 252K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 297K shares , representing a decrease of 17.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUS by 5.70% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 213K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUS by 1.35% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 190K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 118K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUS by 1.55% over the last quarter.

FNORX - Fidelity Nordic Fund holds 112K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares , representing a decrease of 11.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUS by 4.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

