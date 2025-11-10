Surgery Partners Shares Plunge 24.91% After Q3 Revenue Slightly Misses, Guidance Cut

(RTTNews) - Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) fell 24.91% to $16.15, down $5.35, after reporting third quarter 2025 revenue of $821.5 million, up 6.6 percent year-over-year but marginally below estimates.

The company also missed on adjusted EPS of $0.13 and cut its full-year guidance as a result. Surgery Partners lowered its full-year 2025 guidance, citing softer procedure volumes and higher operating costs that are expected to pressure margins through year-end.

On the day of the announcement, SGRY experienced unusually heavy trading volume as investors reacted to the news. The stock's 52-week range is $17.23 - $25.00.

