Surgery Partners To Sell 2 Idaho Hospitals To Intermountain For $795 Mln, Backs FY View; Shares Jump

(RTTNews) - Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY), a short-stay surgical facility operator, revealed on Friday that it has signed agreements to sell its ownership interests in two Idaho hospitals to Intermountain Health. The deal covers Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Excluding the impact of the transaction, the company also reaffirmed 2026 revenue projection.

The combined facilities were valued at approximately $1.15 billion. Surgery Partners expects to receive about $795 million in total consideration.

Physician ownership of Mountain View Hospital will remain unchanged, and the transaction is expected to close in the coming months, the company said.

Further, Surgery Partners reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, excluding the impact of the deal, with revenue of $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion and adjusted EBITDA of at least $530 million.

Surgery Partners will report second-quarter results before the market opens on Monday, August 10.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Surgery Partners are currently gaining 8.48 percent, changing hands at $16.51.

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