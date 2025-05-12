Surgery Partners Reaffirms FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, surgical facility owner Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) reaffirmed its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project revenues between $3.30 billion and $3.45 billion as well as adjusted EBITDA between $555 million and $565 million.

On average, 12 analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $3.39 billion for the year.

