Surgery Partners Re-affirms 2022 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) said, based on results through November 2022, the company is re-affirming its 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $375 million to $385 million and its 2022 revenue guidance of $2.50 billion to $2.55 billion. The Members of management of Surgery Partners, Inc. will be meeting with investors on Monday, as part of the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a healthcare services company. Surgery Partners has more than 180 locations in 31 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.