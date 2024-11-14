Surgery Partners price target lowered to $31 from $32 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Surgery Partners (SGRY) to $31 from $32 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says the company’s operating backdrop remains favorable, but “idiosyncratic challenges slightly extend the free cash flow ramp.”

