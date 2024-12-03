Surgery Partners price target lowered to $28 from $38 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Surgery Partners (SGRY) to $28 from $38 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm updated healthcare facilities models post the Q3 reports.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SGRY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.