Surgery Partners price target lowered to $28 from $38 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Surgery Partners (SGRY) to $28 from $38 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm updated healthcare facilities models post the Q3 reports.
