Surgery Partners, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SGRY) Profit Outlook

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Surgery Partners, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SGRY) future prospects. Surgery Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The US$3.1b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$156m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$135m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Surgery Partners' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 7 of the American Healthcare analysts is that Surgery Partners is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$44m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 103% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Surgery Partners given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Surgery Partners currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

