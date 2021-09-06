Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) insiders sold US$9.5m worth of stock, a possible red flag that's yet to materialize

Despite a 7.8% gain in Surgery Partners, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SGRY) stock price this week, shareholders shouldn't let up. The fact that insiders chose to dispose of US$9.5m worth of stock in the past 12 months even though prices were relatively low could be indicative of some anticipated weakness.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Surgery Partners

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Growth Officer, Anthony Taparo, sold US$3.2m worth of shares at a price of US$50.55 per share. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$51.57, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 37% of Anthony Taparo's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Surgery Partners shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SGRY Insider Trading Volume September 6th 2021

Surgery Partners Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Surgery Partners recently. We note insiders cashed in US$500k worth of shares. Meanwhile Independent Director Teresa DeLuca bought US$93k worth , as we said above . The share price has moved a bit recently, but it's hard to argue that the selling is a positive.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.7% of Surgery Partners shares, worth about US$71m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Surgery Partners Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Surgery Partners, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Surgery Partners has 4 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

