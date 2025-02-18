Surgery Partners, Inc. Scheduled to Release Fourth Quarter 2024 Results on March 3, 2025

Surgery Partners will release Q4 2024 results on March 3, 2025, followed by an 8:30 a.m. conference call.

Surgery Partners, Inc. announced it will release its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on March 3, 2025, before the market opens, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET. Interested parties can join the call by dialing specific numbers for domestic and international access, and a replay will be available afterward until March 17, 2025. A simultaneous webcast can also be accessed on the Company's website, where additional financial information is routinely posted. Surgery Partners, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, is a prominent healthcare services company that focuses on outpatient surgical care and operates over 200 facilities across 31 states.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the fourth quarter 2024 results suggests the company is poised for transparency and communication with investors.

The scheduled conference call indicates a proactive approach to engaging with stakeholders about the company's performance.

Surgery Partners' growing presence with over 200 locations demonstrates significant scale and potential for market influence in healthcare services.

The focus on high-quality, cost-effective surgical solutions aligns with current trends in healthcare, which may attract more investors and clients.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the fourth quarter financial results could indicate that there were issues in 2024 that the company may need to address, as companies typically strive for positive performance reports.

The upcoming conference call may be seen as an opportunity for investors to scrutinize the company’s recent performance, which could lead to negative pressure on stock prices if the results do not meet market expectations.

FAQ

When will Surgery Partners release its fourth quarter results?

Surgery Partners will release its fourth quarter 2024 results on Monday, March 3, 2025, before the market opens.

How can I participate in the Surgery Partners conference call?

You can participate by dialing 1-877-451-6152 for domestic and 1-201-389-0879 for international access.

Is there a replay available for the call?

Yes, a replay will be available three hours after the call until March 17, 2025.

Where can I access the webcast of the conference call?

The webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Surgery Partners' website at www.surgerypartners.com.

What services does Surgery Partners provide?

Surgery Partners specializes in high-quality, cost-effective outpatient surgical and ancillary care solutions across more than 200 locations.

$SGRY Insider Trading Activity

$SGRY insiders have traded $SGRY stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HARRISON R. BANE (National Group President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 62,640 shares for an estimated $1,640,658 .

. JASON ERIC EVANS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 26,520 shares for an estimated $680,238

MARISSA BRITTENHAM (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 14,700 shares for an estimated $376,467

DAVID T DOHERTY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 13,641 shares for an estimated $349,346

JENNIFER BALDOCK (Chief Admin & Dev Officer) sold 5,681 shares for an estimated $146,740

WILLIAM TRENTON WEBB (American Group President) sold 257 shares for an estimated $6,604

DANIELLE BURKHALTER (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 167 shares for an estimated $4,288

$SGRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $SGRY stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) ("Surgery Partners" or the "Company"), a leading short-stay surgical facility owner and operator, announced the Company will release its fourth quarter 2024 results before the market opens on Monday, March 3, 2025, to be followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).





You can join the call as follows:







Dial in number for live access: 1-877-451-6152 (domestic), 1-201-389-0879 (international)



Dial in number for live access: 1-877-451-6152 (domestic), 1-201-389-0879 (international)



Replay (available 3 hours after the call and available until March 17, 2025): 1-844-512-2921 (domestic), 1-412-317-6671 (international)



Replay (available 3 hours after the call and available until March 17, 2025): 1-844-512-2921 (domestic), 1-412-317-6671 (international)



Passcode for the live call and the replay: 13751533











Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at



www.surgerypartners.com



. The replay will also be available on this same website for a limited time following the call.





To learn more about Surgery Partners, please visit the company's website at



www.surgerypartners.com



. Surgery Partners uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding Surgery Partners is routinely posted on the Company's website and is readily accessible.







About Surgery Partners







Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high-quality, cost-effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 200 locations in 31 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities. For additional information, visit



www.surgerypartners.com



.







Contact:







Surgery Partners Investor Relations





(615) 234-8940





IR@surgerypartners.com



