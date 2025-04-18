Surgery Partners, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 12, 2025

Surgery Partners will announce Q1 2025 results on May 12, 2025, with a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Surgery Partners, Inc., a prominent operator of short-stay surgical facilities, announced it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 12, 2025, before the market opens. Following the release, there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible via domestic and international phone numbers provided in the announcement. A replay of the call will be available shortly after and until May 26, 2025, along with a simultaneous webcast on their Investor Relations website. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners offers high-quality, cost-effective surgical solutions across over 200 locations in 30 states, and utilizes its website as a key information resource.

$SGRY Insider Trading Activity

$SGRY insiders have traded $SGRY stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HARRISON R. BANE (National Group President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,360 shares for an estimated $1,541,643 .

. JASON ERIC EVANS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 26,520 shares for an estimated $680,238

DAVID T DOHERTY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,374 shares for an estimated $511,072 .

. MARISSA BRITTENHAM (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,856 shares for an estimated $452,495 .

. JENNIFER BALDOCK (Chief Admin & Dev Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,301 shares for an estimated $233,493 .

. WILLIAM TRENTON WEBB (American Group President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,452 shares for an estimated $59,366 .

. DANIELLE BURKHALTER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,481 shares for an estimated $35,981.

$SGRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $SGRY stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SGRY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SGRY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

$SGRY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SGRY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SGRY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Tanquilut from Jefferies set a target price of $40.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $31.0 on 11/13/2024

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) ("Surgery Partners" or the "Company"), a leading short-stay surgical facility owner and operator, announced the Company will release its first quarter 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, May 12, 2025, to be followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).





Dial in number for live access: 1-877-451-6152 (domestic), 1-201-389-0879 (international)



Replay (available 3 hours after the call and available until May 26, 2025): 1-844-512-2921 (domestic), 1-412-317-6671 (international)



Passcode for the live call and the replay: 13752904











Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at



www.surgerypartners.com



. The replay will also be available on this same website for a limited time following the call.





To learn more about Surgery Partners, please visit the company's website at



www.surgerypartners.com



. Surgery Partners uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding Surgery Partners is routinely posted on the Company's website and is readily accessible.







About Surgery Partners







Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high-quality, cost-effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 200 locations in 30 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities. For additional information, visit



www.surgerypartners.com



.







Contact:







Surgery Partners Investor Relations





(615) 234-8940





IR@surgerypartners.com



