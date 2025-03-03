SURGERY PARTNERS Earnings Results: $SGRY Reports Quarterly Earnings

SURGERY PARTNERS ($SGRY) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of $0.44 per share, beating estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $864,400,000, beating estimates of $844,664,723 by $19,735,277.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SGRY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
SURGERY PARTNERS Insider Trading Activity
SURGERY PARTNERS insiders have traded $SGRY stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HARRISON R. BANE (National Group President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 62,640 shares for an estimated $1,640,658.
- JASON ERIC EVANS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 26,520 shares for an estimated $680,238
- MARISSA BRITTENHAM (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 14,700 shares for an estimated $376,467
- DAVID T DOHERTY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 13,641 shares for an estimated $349,346
- JENNIFER BALDOCK (Chief Admin & Dev Officer) sold 5,681 shares for an estimated $146,740
- WILLIAM TRENTON WEBB (American Group President) sold 257 shares for an estimated $6,604
- DANIELLE BURKHALTER (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 167 shares for an estimated $4,288
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
SURGERY PARTNERS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of SURGERY PARTNERS stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 6,057,477 shares (+110.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,236,788
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,919,912 shares (-39.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,984,537
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 2,881,227 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $92,890,758
- FMR LLC removed 2,030,004 shares (-11.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,975,184
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) removed 1,780,287 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,688,675
- KING STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,350,000 shares (+93.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,579,500
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,208,639 shares (+224.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,586,887
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.