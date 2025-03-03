News & Insights

Stocks
SGRY

SURGERY PARTNERS Earnings Results: $SGRY Reports Quarterly Earnings

March 03, 2025 — 07:55 am EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

SURGERY PARTNERS ($SGRY) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of $0.44 per share, beating estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $864,400,000, beating estimates of $844,664,723 by $19,735,277.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SGRY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SURGERY PARTNERS Insider Trading Activity

SURGERY PARTNERS insiders have traded $SGRY stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • HARRISON R. BANE (National Group President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 62,640 shares for an estimated $1,640,658.
  • JASON ERIC EVANS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 26,520 shares for an estimated $680,238
  • MARISSA BRITTENHAM (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 14,700 shares for an estimated $376,467
  • DAVID T DOHERTY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 13,641 shares for an estimated $349,346
  • JENNIFER BALDOCK (Chief Admin & Dev Officer) sold 5,681 shares for an estimated $146,740
  • WILLIAM TRENTON WEBB (American Group President) sold 257 shares for an estimated $6,604
  • DANIELLE BURKHALTER (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 167 shares for an estimated $4,288

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SURGERY PARTNERS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of SURGERY PARTNERS stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SGRY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.