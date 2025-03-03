SURGERY PARTNERS Earnings Results: $SGRY Reports Quarterly Earnings

SURGERY PARTNERS ($SGRY) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of $0.44 per share, beating estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $864,400,000, beating estimates of $844,664,723 by $19,735,277.

SURGERY PARTNERS Insider Trading Activity

SURGERY PARTNERS insiders have traded $SGRY stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HARRISON R. BANE (National Group President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 62,640 shares for an estimated $1,640,658 .

. JASON ERIC EVANS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 26,520 shares for an estimated $680,238

MARISSA BRITTENHAM (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 14,700 shares for an estimated $376,467

DAVID T DOHERTY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 13,641 shares for an estimated $349,346

JENNIFER BALDOCK (Chief Admin & Dev Officer) sold 5,681 shares for an estimated $146,740

WILLIAM TRENTON WEBB (American Group President) sold 257 shares for an estimated $6,604

DANIELLE BURKHALTER (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 167 shares for an estimated $4,288

SURGERY PARTNERS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of SURGERY PARTNERS stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

