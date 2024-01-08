News & Insights

Surgery Partners Backs Annual Revenue Guidance In Line With Estimates

January 08, 2024

(RTTNews) - Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY), a short-stay surgical facility owner and operator, on Monday reaffirmed its full-year guidance revenue outlook in line with the Street view.

For the full year, excluding items, the company still expects EBITDA of $436 million to $440 million.

Surgery Partners continues to expect annual revenue of around $2.75 billion.

On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect SGRY to register revenue of $2.75 billion, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the full year 2024, consistent with its commitment to drive mid-teens growth, the company projects an adjusted EBITDA of over $495 million.

SGRY was trading down by 0.19 percent at $31 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

