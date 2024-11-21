SurgePays signs strategic agreement with AT&T

SurgePays (SURG) has executed an agreement with AT&T (T) enabling SurgePays to offer mobile wireless, voice, data and messaging services. The multi-year mobile virtual network operator agreement allows SurgePays to provide its wireless customers with 4G LTE and 5G wireless services from AT&T. With this new AT&T agreement, SurgePays can empower other companies to provide high-quality MVNO wireless services. Additionally, this agreement enables expansion into new segments and business channels in underserved and rural communities.
