SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse SurgePays, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SURG) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. SurgePays, Inc., a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$14m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$11m, the US$59m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is SurgePays' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectations from some of the American Wireless Telecom analysts is that SurgePays is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$9.8m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 152% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected. NasdaqCM:SURG Earnings Per Share Growth August 23rd 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for SurgePays given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. SurgePays currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of SurgePays to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – SurgePays' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of essential factors you should look at:

Historical Track Record: What has SurgePays' performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on SurgePays' board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.