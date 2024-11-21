News & Insights

SurgePays Enters Multi-year Mobile Virtual Network Operator Agreement With AT&T - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SurgePays (SURG) has executed an agreement with AT&T enabling SurgePays to offer mobile wireless, voice, data and messaging services. The multi-year mobile virtual network operator agreement allows SurgePays to provide its wireless customers with 4G LTE and 5G wireless services from AT&T. With the new AT&T agreement, SurgePays can empower other companies to provide MVNO wireless services. Also, the agreement enables expansion into new segments and business channels in underserved and rural communities.

"We believe this collaboration with AT&T is transformative for SurgePays," said Chairman and CEO Brian Cox.

