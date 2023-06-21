Surge of soybean cargoes into China cools buying appetite

BEIJING, June 21(Reuters) - A flood of Brazilian soybean cargoes into China is weighing on soymeal purchases and may curb buying of beans later in the year, traders and analysts said.

Soybean arrivals into the world's top buyer have been running at record levels since the start of the year, after a record crop in Brazil pushed down prices of the animal feed protein.

Chinese customs data shows imports are up 11% in January to May compared to a year ago and are set to rise as more than 11 million metric tons reaches ports this month, said two Beijing-based traders and commodities consultancy Zhouchuang.CNC-SOY-IMP

That is well above last year's 8.25 million tons, though slightly lower than the record 12 million tons in May.

The surge will continue in July, with another 11 million tons, beating last year's 7.88 million tons, and another 10.5 million tons in August, the two traders said.

Chinese buyers took advantage of bargain prices to stock up after smaller imports than usual in late 2022 and in anticipation of rising demand from farmers after China's reopening from strict COVID-19 measures.

Demand has not increased, however, and soymeal demand is under pressure after months of losses for hog farmers that is set to extend into summer when hot weather curbs meat consumption, keeping hog prices low.

Animal feed makers are keeping soymeal stocks to a minimum as the poor hog margins drag on, said Rosa Wang, analyst at Shanghai JC Intelligence Co Ltd (JCI), reducing crushers' forward sales and impacting their soybean purchases.

"In normal years, pig farmers and feed companies carry three weeks to a month, but this year, it's very low, maybe one or two weeks worth of stocks, because they don't have promising expectations for the future," she said.

If demand is very weak, the feed producers could cancel soymeal contracts, Wang added.

Crushing margins meanwhile are being squeezed as Chicago Board of Trade futures Sv1 rise on worries about the impact of weather on the upcoming U.S. crop.

Crushers made profits for a short period between mid April and late May, and are once again losing money, JCI data shows.

"People probably expected the hog market would have turned around by now. It's hard to see that happening now with the summer here," said Darin Friedrichs, co-founder of Shanghai-based Sitonia Consulting.

"I'm not upbeat on imports in the second half. We may see weakness in second half purchasing," he added.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

