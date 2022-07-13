Surge in German agricultural producer prices eases in May

BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - Producer prices for agricultural products in Germany surged again in May, driven partly by an explosion in grain costs caused by the Ukraine war, but at a lower rate than the previous month, according to data published on Wednesday.

Producer prices for farmers were up 36% on the same month last year, the statistics office said.

In April, the year-on-year price change came in at 40%.

Compared with the previous month, producer prices fell in May by 0.7%, the office said.

Prices of both plant products and animal products rose significantly year on year, by 37% and 35.2%, respectively, it added.

Grain prices increased by 71.5% in May year on year, compared with 77.6% in April, the office said.

(Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)

