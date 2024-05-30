News & Insights

Surge Exploration Kickstarts New Lithium Drilling Phase

May 30, 2024 — 08:53 am EDT

Surge Exploration Inc (TSE:NILI) has released an update.

Surge Battery Metals Inc. has initiated the third phase of drilling at their Nevada North Lithium Project, aiming to expand the known lithium deposit and update their resource model. The exploration team plans to drill eight holes over the next three weeks to explore geochemical extensions and further define the deposit’s size and high-grade lithium content. Results from this phase are anticipated by early August and will enhance the ongoing Preliminary Economic Assessment.

