Surge Energy Inc. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$69.357 million, or C$0.68 per share. This compares with C$31.907 million, or C$0.32 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 47.8% to C$208.713 million from C$141.215 million last year.

Surge Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$69.357 Mln. vs. C$31.907 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.68 vs. C$0.32 last year. -Revenue: C$208.713 Mln vs. C$141.215 Mln last year.

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